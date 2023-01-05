Putin Says He Is Open To Dialogue With Ukraine, But Not Without Conditions; Know What They Are

Putin has expressed willingness for dialogue with Ukraine but only it accepts Russia's sovereignty over occupied territories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his Turkish counterpart that he is ready to come to the negotiating table with Ukraine but not without conditions. He said there can be dialogue if the Ukrainians recognise the soverignty of the Russian occupied territories in the East, according to a report by news agency Agence France Presse.

"Putin again confirmed Russia's openness to serious dialogue on the condition of Kyiv authorities fulfilling the well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements of taking into account the new territorial realities," the Kremlin said in a statement, as quoted by AFP.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who is known to be close to Putin, was talking to the Russian leader on call. Erdogan’s office had earlier said that he raised the issue of peace talks during the call with Putin.

Currently, the war in East Europe has turned into a slow, painful, and bloody conflict in which the Russian Federation occupies large swathes of East and South Ukraine. In spite of not being in full control of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, the Russians claim these regions as their own. They have even gone as far as to hold referendums, disputed by the West, to incorporate these areas into the Russian Federation ‘officially’.

"The Russian side emphasised the destructive role of Western states, pumping the Kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment, providing it with operational information and targets," the statement added, as quoted by AFP.

Ukraine is a major global supplier of food grains and the war in the region and Ukraine’s naval blockade by Russia has hurt supply chains across the globe. Recently to ease this pressure, leaders of the two warring nations agreed - with the help of Turkey and the UN - on a landmark deal to free Ukrainian grain export. Erdgon and Putin today discussed the matter of its successful implementation.

The Kremlin said the pair discussed "the unblocking of food and fertiliser supplies from Russia" and the need for "the removal of all barriers to Russian exports", quoted by AFP.

Russia briefly exited the deal in October after a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet. It re-entered the deal within days but officials have complained of restrictions on Russian products.

