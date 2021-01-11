Farmers' Protest: SC said its intention was to see negotiated solution but there has been no response from the government on willingness to put farm laws on hold.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to put on hold the implementation of the controversial agri laws or it will have to do that, asserting that the government has failed to resolved the issue with the farmers.

The top court said its intention was to see negotiated solution but there has been no response from the government on willingness to put farm laws on hold.

Hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the three agri laws, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde raised concern on the ongoing protest where "some people have committed suicide".

"People are committing suicides. People are suffering cold. Who is taking care of water and food?? Old people and women are in the ground. Why are old people in the farmer protests. We don't want to comment on the agitation," said CJI.

"We propose to form a committee and if government does not then we will stay the implementation of the farm acts," he added.

Appearing for the Centre, AG KK Venugopal said that "a law can't be stayed unless court finds it violates fundamental rights or constitutional schemes".

Proposing formation of a mediation committee to resolve the issue, the top court sought names of retired CJIs for choosing chairman of the committee which would determine what clause good and what is bad for farmers.

It said that it was suggesting to put implementation of farm laws on hold "only to facilitate the talks before the Committee".

The top court said it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws, against which several farmer organisations are staging protest at Delhi borders.

"What is going on? States are rebelling against your laws", a bench headed by CJI told the Centre. “We are extremely disappointed with the negotiation process”.

“We don't want to make any stray observations on your negotiations but we are extremely disappointed with the process,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court, which was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, said it is not talking about the repeal of these farm laws at the moment.

“This is a very delicate situation,” the bench said, adding, “There is not a single petition before us which says that these farm laws are beneficial”.

Venugopal raised concern over the proposed tractor march by the protesting farmers on January 26. "What happened with Haryana CM cannot happen. On 26th January, farmers with their tractors are planning to march down to Rajpath to destroy a day of national importance," he said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta