Dehradun/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pushkar Singh Dhami will serve as the eleventh Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Dhami will be Uttarakhand’s third Chief Minister in four months in the wake of recent resignation by Tirath Singh Rawat, who served as state’s Chief Minister for 115 days.

Who is Pushkar Singh Dhami?

Dhami finds himself among the people who are considered trustworthy by Defence Minister and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Rajnath Singh. Dhami was declared the leader of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party following the meeting of 57 Uttarakhand MLAs at the BJP headquarters in the capital Dehradun.

The 45-year-old is a two-time legislator representing the Khatima constituency in the state's Kumaon region. He was an Officer on Special Duty to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

According to the information disclosed to the Election Commission during 2017 assembly polls, Dhami holds an undergraduate degree in Law along with a diploma in Public administration from Lucknow University. A two-time Member of Legislative Assembly from Khatima constituency, Dhami was born in Pithoragarh in then undivided Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after being elected as leader of the legislature party, Dhami thanked the BJP leadership for displaying faith in him by giving him the chief ministerial seat and said he will deal with the challenges lying ahead with everyone's cooperation, news agency PTI reported.

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand are due to be held in less than a year. In less than four months, Dhami is the third Chief Minister the state of Uttarakhand is set to be governed by. In the middle of political crisis in the state after Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat was reportedly found not winning a potential bypoll before September 10 in BJP’s internal survey, former Uttarkhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat told news agency ANI: "Had he (Tirath Singh Rawat) not resigned, it would have led to constitutional crisis. In some states, bypolls were delayed due to COVID. Circumstances have led to this situation".

