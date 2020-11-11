Pushkar Fair 2020: The Ajmer district administration cancelled the Pushkar fair this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the guidelines issued by the government to control its spread.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ajmer district administration in Rajasthan on Wednesday announced that the famous Pushkar Fair, one of the biggest festivals that showcase the rural charm of Rajasthan, will not be organised this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent guidelines restricting large gatherings of people.

"Pushkar Fair will not be held this year under COVID-19 guidelines. The government will not conduct any programme at the Fair", Prakash Rajpurohit, Ajmer District Collector said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The nine-day festival in which camels and horses are traded was scheduled to start from November 22, but now the administration has announced the cancellation of the annual event that lures tourists from across the world. Pushkar Fair witnesses trading of thousands of camels and horses.

