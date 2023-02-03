Purely Speculative: Capt Amarinder Singh Amid Reports Of Him Becoming Maharashtra Governor

Captain Amarinder Singh has said all reports saying he could be the next Maharashtra Governor are 'purely speculative'.

CAPTAIN Amrinder Singh, former Punjab Chief Minister, has denied all media reports that claimed he could be assume the position of the new Governor of Maharashtra calling such reports “purely speculative”. Singh had joined the BJP in September last year.

The 80-year old BJP leader said, though, that he would do whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ask him to.

“This is purely speculative. Nobody has contacted me. I know nothing about it. Nobody mentioned anything. I have already informed the Prime Minister, wherever he wants at whatever position I am at his disposal," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

After current Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his desire to step down, several media reports speculated that the veteran politician from Punjab and member of the erstwhile royal family of Patiala could fill in the position.

Koshiyari’s decision to leave office had followed several controversies and criticisms from opposition parties over his comments. Critics were calling for his resignation. Recently Koshiyari requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discharge him of his duties.

Koshyari had found himself drawing ire from Maharashtrians over several of his controversials comments. Earlier last year, he had claimed that Mumbai would cease to be the financial capital of the nation without the contirbutions of the Gujarati and Marwari communities. In September 2019, he had called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered icon in the state, “old”. He was addressing a function at Dr. Babasaheb Ambdekar Marathawada University in Aurangabad.

Amarinder Singh, who had been a loyal Congress supporter, left the party when he was unceremoniously removed from the post of Chief Minister in 2021. Firebrand Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had been politically attacking the Chief Minister over several issues. After forming ‘Punjab Lok Congress’, failing to secure seat for this new party, and losing his own family turf to Aam Aadmi Party, Amarinder Singh merged his newly formed outfit with BJP.

