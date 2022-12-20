Punjabi Singers Kanwar Grewal, Ranjit Bawa’s Home Searched By IT Department; All You Need To Know

Kanwar Grewal is a prominent Sufi singer and lyricist who was born in Bhatinda district of Punjab known for his songs traditional songs. (Image:@kanwarGrewal1/Twitter.)

The Income Tax department on Monday searched Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's residence in Mohali. Last year, the singer actively participated in the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi, releasing protest songs and organising langar. Grewal's songs have fuelled significant controversy on multiple occasions. The Income Tax department also searched singer Ranjit Bawa's home.

The operation to examine the alleged tax theft by the singers was led by Ludhiana's Income Tax department officials as a result of numerous complaints. The agency intended to compare their actual earnings to the performers' reported wealth, CNN-News 18 reported citing sources.

All You Need To Know About Kanwar Grewal

The 38-year-old Kanwar is a prominent Sufi singer and lyricist who was born in a Jatt Sikh farmer family in Mehma Sawai village in the Bhatinda district of Punjab.

After completing his graduation from SBC college, kotkapura, he went to Patiala’s Punjabi University for post-graduation. He used to participate in musical performances in school and his music was mostly based on Punjabi heritage and culture.

His first album was Akhan which was released in 2013 and was a massive hit. His first debut song in the Punjabi film industry was ‘Faqeera’ from a blockbuster movie ‘Ardas’ released in 2016.

In 2018, the Canadian province of British Columbia honoured him with a certificate of appreciation for his work fostering the Punjabi language. In the Punjabi music industry, he won the jury choice award for best Punjabi singer in the same year, and in 2020, he won the best Sufi vocalist award.

Grewal released 10 protest songs between August 2020 and February 2021, and he was seen actively taking part in the farmers’ protest.

Grewal has also released some controversial songs like ‘Ailaan’ which was released by him on October 10, 2020, during the time of farmers’ agitation.

However, his song was pulled down from YouTube in February 2021 on the directions of the union government.

The Income Tax department also searched singer Ranjit Bawa’s house who’s known for singing songs based on social issues.

In 2020, Bawa sparked a controversy with his song about caste discrimination and the hardship of the poor. Some people alleged that the song is "anti-Hindu".