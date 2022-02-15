New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, has died in a road accident near Haryana's Sonipat, confirmed Sonipat Police.

According to news agency IANS, Sidhu was travelling in a private vehicle along with his friend from the US, when the accident occurred. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination to Haryana's Sonipat.

According to Haryana Police, Sidhu hit his car into a stationary truck near Pipoli toll.

"He (Deep Sidhu) rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway: ANI quoted Haryana Police as saying.

The accident happened on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, near the Delhi border, a spot where the farmers held a year-long protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has condoled Sidhu's death.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," Channi tweeted.

Sidhu was arrested in February last year and was subsequently charged with inciting the protestors during the Republic Day tractor rally called by farmers' organisations against the farm laws.

The Delhi Police had earlier announced Rs 1 lakh reward for any information on Deep Sidhu and three other accused in relation to the Red Fort violence case.

Who was Deep Sidhu?

Deep Sidhu gained attention after winning the Kingfisher Model Hunt and later took part in the Grasim Mr India, where he bagged the titles of Grasim Mr Talented and Mr Personality.

However, his luck soon dried out in world of glamour. He later started practising as a lawyer and joined Sahara India Pariwar as a legal advisor. Sidhu also worked as the legal head of Balaji Telefilms.

About 2021 Red Fort violence case

The farmers' tractor rally, organised to protest the farm laws on Republic Day 2021, went rogue after farmers broke off the agreed route and broke barricades to enter Delhi. The protesters also clashed with the police personnel, injuring around 300 of them, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally.

The protesting farmers also climbed up the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi and hoisted a religious flag, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. The police personnel deployed at the site resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells to regain control at the violence-hit region.

Following the violence, Deep Sidhu had uploaded videos on his Facebook page defending himself.

Sidhu was also accused by farmer leaders of attempting to derail their movement and leading a conspiracy against them.

