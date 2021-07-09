Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab on Friday lifted the weekend and night curfew in the wake of declining COVID-19 cases in the state. The government also allowed a range of relaxations for those who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, starting from July 12.

Punjab Unlock: What is allowed?

Colleges, Coaching centres, and rest of the institutions of higher learning will open but they will have to submit a certificate to specify that all teaching, non-teaching staff, and students have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on a date two weeks or before.

In a bid to reopen the economy, the gathering of 100 people will be allowed in indoor settings. Whereas, up to 200 people will be allowed outdoors from Monday July 12 onwards.

Bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, malls, museums, zoos, and sports complexes will be allowed to reopen but staffs and visitors must have taken at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Punjab Unlock: What is not allowed?

Political rallies and gatherings are allowed but with due regard to be the number of people, that is 200 outdoors and 100 in the indoor settings. Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh also ordered Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to order challans to political leaders violating Covid protocols while holding rallies and protests.

Districts such as Ludhiana, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Firozpur, and Roopnagar (Ropar) have been cautioned against slight increase in COVID-19 cases which has been reported in the immediate past. Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh said that the situation will be reviewed again on July 20 for the next set of restrictions or related release of the same depending on the pandemic situation in the state.

According to the latest figures by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab has inoculated 81,15,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. 67,92,574 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine whereas 13,23,363 people have been reported to be fully vaccinated.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma