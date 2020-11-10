Punjab has allowed the reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls, and multiplexes located outside containment zones in the state.

Chandigarh | Jagra News Desk: With a decline in coronavirus cases across the country, the Punjab government on Tuesday allowed the reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls and multiplexes located in areas outside containment zones in the state.

However, the state government said that all necessary precautions and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab Health Department will have to be followed.

All bars across the country were closed from March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus crisis. However, they were allowed to reopen from June 6 outside containment zones under the Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

Coronavirus in Punjab:

In Punjab, the deadly coronavirus has infected around 1.37 lakh people and claimed more than 4,300 lives so far. The state health department has informed that there are over 4,900 active coronavirus cases in Punjab while 1.28 lakh have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the recovery rate to 93.28 per cent.

Second sero survey in Punjab likely to begin from next week:

Meanwhile, the second sero survey will begin in Punjab from next week, said news agency IANS, noting that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has given the go-ahead for it.

The survey will be conducted in a random sample of 4,800 persons among the general population to assess the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Its results are expected by the end of November.

The second survey will include random sample of 120 clusters -- 60 villages and 60 urban wards -- from 12 randomly selected districts, with 40 adults to be selected randomly from each cluster.

