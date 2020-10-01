Punjab Unlock News: The state government has provided a slew relaxations in Punjab, lifting the night curfew and the Sunday lockdown.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Day after the Centre released guidelines for Unlock 5.0, the Punjab government on Thursday lifted the night curfew in the state and ended the weekend lockdown. Provinding a slew of relaxations, the Amarinder Singh government said that a maximum 100 people will be allowed to attend marriage functions and funerals in the state.

In its revised guidelines, the state government has also relaxed "the limit of three persons in a car and 50 per cent capacity in buses, subject to the condition of windows being open".

The Chief Minister, however, has directed the officials to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed strictly, urging them to take strict action against those violating the mandatory masks condition.

"There should be no laxity, especially in view of the ongoing paddy procurement operations and the forthcoming festival season," he told the officials, as reported by news agency IANS.

What about the reopening of schools, colleges and educations institutions in Punjab?

Though the central government has allowed the states to reopen schools from October 15 in a graded manner, the Punjab government has informed that it will take a decision in this regard only after reviewing the pandemic in the state.

It informed that a meeting was called by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh recently who noted that coronavirus cases are declining in Punjab. He, however, has expressed his concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases in Punjab's rural areas.

Coronavirus in Punjab:

According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the dreadful coronavirus has affected over 1.23 lakh people in Punjab. More than 3,400 people have succumbed to the deadly infection, taking Punjab's death rate to 2.9 per cent.

The active number of coronavirus cases in Punjab is nearly 17,000 while more than 93,000 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the state's recovery rate to 82.1 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma