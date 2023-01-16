'Punjab Should Not Be Run From Delhi': Rahul Gandhi's Swipe At Mann, Kejriwal

TAKING a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that he should not be under anyone's control and should run independently.

"Punjab should be run from Punjab. It should not be run from Delhi," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering here during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Punjab should be run from Punjab and not from Delhi. I would like to say to CM Bhagwant Mann that he's CM of Punjab & shouldn't come under the pressure of Delhi & Arvind Kejriwal. He must work independently & should not become someone's remote control: Rahul Gandhi in Hoshiarpur pic.twitter.com/8vwukdKmAh — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

"I want to ask Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that you are the chief minister of Punjab, Punjab should be run from Punjab only. Bhagwant Mann should not come under pressure of (Arvind) Kejriwal ji and Delhi. You should work independently and should not be under the remote control of anyone," said Rahul Gandhi, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Punjab chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mann has been facing criticism from the opposition parties, which allege that all the decisions of his government are being taken in Delhi by the AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress leader, Gandhi, said that the yatra was getting an overwhelming response and targeted the BJP government at the centre.

Hatred and fear are being spread in the country, and "brother is being pitted against brother," he alleged.

Rahul also attacked the central government over the issues of unemployment and inflation.

Gandhi reiterated that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was opening the shops of love in the market of hatred.

The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and the national capital, New Delhi. The Congress had earlier called the Yatra the longest foot march undertaken by a politician in Indian political history.