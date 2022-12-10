Punjab RPG Attack: SFJ Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station; UAPA Case Filed, Probe Underway

A SUSPECTED RPG attack on a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran on Friday prompted authorities to register an FIR under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the unidentified persons. Meanwhile, the Khalistani terror group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), has allegedly claimed the responsibility for the attack.

A forensic team has also arrived at the Tarn Taran Police Sanjah Kendra where a low-intensity blast occurred. Top Punjab police officials, including the state DGP, have also reached the spot. "We will investigate this technically and forensically, all clues from the scene of the crime are being collected so that we reconstruct what happened. We are recovering the launcher," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that around 11.22 pm last night, a grenade was fired from highway using RPG. It hit suvidha centre of Sarhali PS. FIR registered under UAPA. Forensic team and Army squad are here," the DGP said.

The DGP further said that the police will also investigate the claims made by SFJ. He also said that it is a clear indication that it is a strategy of Pakistan "to bleed India by a thousand cuts". "Preliminary probe reveals it should be military-grade hardware & could be a matter of trans-border smuggling. Very clear indication that it's a strategy of neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts," he added.

"We will investigate SFJ's claim. We will investigate all angles and theories. Handlers and operators in Pakistan, elements they're in touch with in Europe, North America and their links being probed so that real perpetrators are arrested soon," the DG said.

Some unidentified people fired the projectile which hit the Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am in the wee hours of Friday. Saanjh Kendra centre provides services like copy of FIRs, passport verification and no-objection certificates. However, there was no casualty in the incident.

The projectile first struck the iron grills of the gate of the police station and then hit the Saanjh Kendra centre. The windowpanes of the Saanjh Kendra were damaged in the incident. There were some police personnel present at the police station when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, the blast started a political storm in Punjab. Lashing out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill termed the incident "worrying and disturbing". "Per media reports, Police Station in Tarn Taran attacked by rocket launcher type weapon! This is 2nd RPG attack on a Police Station (Mohali on May 8) in 7 months. Very worrying & a disturbing development! Law & order situation has been in a free fall since AAP formed Govt in Punjab!," Shergill tweeted.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, has assured strict action against the perpetrators. "Stringent action will be taken. Since AAP came to power, big gangsters nabbed in Punjab. People who were acting under the protection of old parties were caught. Strict action will be taken," Kejriwal said.