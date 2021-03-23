Punjab Coronavirus News: The request from Punjab CM came as the state saw 81 per cent, of the total 401 samples, testing positive for the UK variant of the coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged the Centre to immediately allow COVID-19 vaccinations for people under 60 years of age without having any comorbid conditions. The request from Punjab CM came as the state saw 81 per cent, of the total 401 samples, testing positive for the UK variant of the coronavirus, as the mutant has been found to be infecting young people more.

"Genome sequencing was done on 401 samples from Punjab recently and the results showed 81 per cent samples were of the B117 virus (UK strain of the COVID-19). Urge PM Narendra Modi to expand COVID-19 vaccine to people under 60", Punjab Chief Minister's office said today.

Amarinder Singh also appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated and stressed the need for the Central government to urgently open up vaccination for a larger section of the population.

“The process needs to be expedited," he said, pointing to the fact that "experts had found the existing Covishield vaccine to be equally effective against the UK variant - B.1.1.7. It was essential to vaccinate more and more people to break the chain of transmission", he said.

Punjab reported 2,319 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 2,15,409, while 58 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,382. Ludhiana reported a maximum of 341 COVID-19 cases, Jalandhar 309, Mohali 295, Hoshiarpur 230 and Amritsar 210, among districts, which witnessed new cases. The number of active cases increased from 18,257 on Sunday to 18,628 on Monday.

A total of 1,870 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,90,399, the bulletin said. There are 23 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 270 are on oxygen support. A total of 56,26,458 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

