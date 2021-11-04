New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 28-year-old prisoner on Wednesday (November 3) alleged that he was tortured inside Barnala Jail - where he is currently lodged - and the word "aatankwadi" (terrorist) was branded on his back with a hot iron. Following the claim, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has ordered a thorough inquiry and a medical examination. DIG Ferozepur, Tajinder Singh Maur, will conduct the inquiry.

The convict, Karamjeet Singh, while being brought to the Mansa court for hearing in an NDPS case, alleged before media persons that he had been tortured inside the Barnala Jail on October 24.

"The jail superintendent is a retired Army man and he has his own rules. On October 24, a few prisoners and I objected to his autocratic behavior following which we were beaten up. Later the superintendent even wrote ‘attwadi’ ( terrorist) on my back with a hot iron. I have filed a written complaint," he was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.

As per the reports, Karamjeet has 12-13 FIRs registered against him. In one of the cases, he was convicted and awarded 20 years in jail while investigations and trials are on in the rest of the cases.

The incident also led to Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeting about it on Wednesday.

"A jail inmate in Barnala, Karamjit Singh beaten brutally by Jail Superintendent. The word “Attwadi” meaning TERRORIST engraved on his back! This is disgusting and a serious violation of human rights. We demand strict possible action against officials involved," his post read.

Meanwhile, Barnala Jail superintendent Balbir Singh denied the allegations as "cooked up stories".

"Kamaljeet has alleged that hot iron rod was used to write (attwadi) on his back. Is it possible to write so neatly with an iron rod in jail with 600 prisoners inside? It seems he got the word written on his back (by someone) with ink used to create tattoos," he said.

"When his activities were checked, he cooked up these stories and false and baseless allegations against me. I came to know about the allegations only when I got to know that he spoke something in Mansa," Balbir added.

