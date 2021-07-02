Punjab Power Outage: With a shortage of 1,300 MW electricity in Punjab the PSPCL has urged government and public sector offices to use electricity judiciously and switch off AC till July 3.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rise in electricity demand in the agriculture sector, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed unscheduled power cuts and regulatory measures on the industries in Punjab. The electricity demand has risen to over 14,000 MW a day causing industries to shut down in several parts of the state. This has irked consumers leading to protest staged across different part today. The protestors have blocked roads according to media reports.

With a shortage of 1,300 MW electricity in Punjab the PSPCL has urged government and public sector offices to use electricity judiciously and switch off AC till July 3.

"Due to prolonged dry spells, paddy transplantation and power shortage owing to the failure of one unit of the Talwandi Sabo thermal plant, the PSPCL is facing problem in meeting the power demand of more than 1,45,00 plus MW," the power utility said.

The areas where industries will be shut for 2 days include Central Zone (Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Amloh and Sirhind) and North Zone (Jalandhar, Phagwara and Hoshiarpur). The industrial units were asked to compulsorily shut down for 48 hours starting July 1 from 2 pm. They can only resume work after 2 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, farmers have also targeted the Punjab government for not being able to provide the promised eight-hour supply for paddy transplantation. The opposite has also criticized the state government for its failure to provide electricity to people.

Earlier, the state government paid Rs 20,000 crore to three private thermal plants as fixed charges. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also sanctioned Rs 500 crore to purchase additional power. However the severe electricity outage has irked the people of Punjab.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha