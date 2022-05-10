Mohali/ Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Confusion and chaos continued in Punjab's Mohali after some media reports claimed that a second explosion was reported in the city on Tuesday afternoon. However, the Punjab Police dismissed the reports, asking people not to pay heed to the rumours.

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack took place at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali on Monday after which the security was beefed up across the state. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also held a key meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra and other officials after which the police said it has leads and will solve the case soon.

"There was nobody in the room when this incident occurred. The impact was on the wall," Bhawra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "In the wake of yesterday's incident, we held a meeting here in which officers of the intelligence (wing) and the district police chief were present."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mann said he has sought a detailed report from the Punjab Police, adding that "strictest" action will be taken against those who tried to spoil the atmosphere in the state.

"I held a meeting with the DGP and officers of the Intelligence in the wake of the incident that happened in Mohali yesterday. All the details are coming out. Some arrests have been made and more will be made," PTI quoted Mann as saying.

"I want to say that whosoever tries to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared and they will get strictest punishment which their coming generations will remember," he added.

The incident took place days after the arrest of four suspected Pakistan linked terrorists in Haryana's Karnal and the arrest of two people with recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.50 kg RDX from Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

The explosion also came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near Burail Jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma