New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: When coronavirus hit India, millions of people were left without food, shelter and money as the lockdown to contain the spread shut the entire country. During the time, several people from entertainment, business and other industries came forward to help those in need. A number of politicians also extended a helping hand by offering rations kits and other basic items to the poor. This also helped them remain in the limelight and build a good rapport among the masses.

The latest is Fateh Jung Bajwa. The Congress MLA from Punjab's Quadian constituency has pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to Gurdaspur, Batla and Pathankot to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Besides, Bajwa and his actor son Arjun Pratap, who is also a Zila Parishad Member have established a social service organisation Satbachchan (roughly means true words) and distributed masks and hand sanitisers across the town.

The Congress MLA said that they have purchased the masks and hand sanitisers in bulk for distribution in his constituency. His son Arjun, suggested him to set up an organisation to carry out the distribution. He also accompanies his father to the constituency whenever there is any event.

Speaking about it, Arjun says that it has been proven that wearing a mask reduces the risk of infection and it is necessary we take necessary precautions to defeat the virus. The Bajwa's said that everyone needs to do their bit and it is time to stand together to defeat the virus. Fateh Jung Bajwa is also the brother of Pratap Singh Bajwa, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP who has been at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Punjab CM says Oxymeters to be made available at affordable rate

Meanwhile, CM Amarinder Singh has announced that Oxymeters will be made available to all the citizens of the state at an affordable rate of Rs 514. These oxymeters will be available through approved vendors in every district. The decision was taken amid the spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the state. Punjab has so far reported 74,616 new cases of coronavirus with 2,212 deaths. The state has also posted 53,308 recoveries.

