Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari Resigns Months After Extortion Audio Leak

PUNJAB Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation from the post of the minister on Saturday, nearly three months after a clip of an alleged extortion plan sparked a massive controversy.

According to the sources quoted by the news agency ANI, Sarari stepped down citing personal reasons, saying that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will remain so.

The new minister is expected to take oath in a simple program at Raj Bhavan before 5 pm today (Saturday).

Reportedly, the Punjab cabinet will see a major reshuffle and some new faces are also expected to take the charge.

Earlier in September, an audio clip of the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister went viral, in which he can be heard discussing a plan with his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to trap the contractors of the department of Food and Civil Supplies, red-handed to later extort money from them.

The incident received flak from the opposition with Punjab Congress Amarinder Singh Raja Warringdemanding immediate dismissal and arrest of Fauja Singh Sarari.

"They have not even completed six months and the second minister has been caught indulging in corrupt practices and at this rate, in the next two years we may see a dozen of their ministers landing in jail", the Punjab Congress chief remarked, while reacting to the clip.

Earlier, he had said that the government dismissed the health minister and jailed him over similar allegations. "This time the matter is already in the public domain with the minister's audio clip and let us see what action the government takes", he remarked.

The Congress president pointed out, that the government has been falsely implicating Congress leaders without any proof or evidence and has registered cases against three former ministers and put two of them behind bars.

"Now we will see what the government will do with its own minister who had the audacity to discuss a money extortion plan, by trapping contractors, with his OSD", he said, while challenging the government to prove that it practices what it preaches.

(With inputs from ANI)