New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Government has announced to make Punjabi a compulsory subject for all students in the state for classes 1 to 10. The government has also made the language mandatory in offices as well.

Punjab CM took his Twitter to announce the same and wrote, "To promote mother tongue, Punjabi has been made a compulsory subject for all students in classes 1 to 10 in Punjab. Schools will be fined up to ₹2 lakh for violations. Now, Punjabi is mandatory in offices. Also, Punjabi will be written on top of all the boards in the state."

This announcement comes just a day after the legislative assembly of Punjab on Thursday passed several laws including one Punjabi language: Punjabi and Other Languages Education (Amendment) Bill, 202, and Punjab State Language Amendment Bill, 2021.

To promote mother tongue, Punjabi has been made a compulsory subject for all students from class I to X in Punjab. Schools to be fined upto 2 lakh for violation. Now, #Punjabi is mandatory in offices. Also, Punjabi will be written on top of all the boards in the state. 2/2 — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 12, 2021

Under the mentioned bills, the former makes the language mandatory while the latter directs that all official business should be conducted in Punjabi.

In case of any violation, there is a fine of Rs 2 lakh for not following the direction to make the Punjabi Language mandatory while for not conducting the business in the aforesaid language there is a penalty of Rs ₹500, 2000, and 5000 will be imposed for first, second and third violations respectively.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education has announced to move the status of Punjabi from ‘major’ to ‘minor’ subject. To which Channi's government objected but CBSE mentioned that, "all regional languages have been classified as ‘minor subjects’ for first-term exams of classes 10 and 12 of the board."

Also, Channi Government has announced many new modifications in the state ahead of the assembly elections of Feb- March.

Posted By: Ashita Singh