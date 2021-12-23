Ludhiana | Jagran News Desk: At least two people lost their lives while six others were severely injured after a massive explosion took place inside a court in Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday afternoon. The blast, according to a report by news agency PTI, took place on the second storey of the court complex at a time when the district court was functioning.

Those injured in the blast have been shifted to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, teams of police and fire departments have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off for the rescue operations.

The "powerful blast", as per the eyewitnesses, damaged the walls of the washroom of the court and smashed the glass of windows. The cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet, but a probe has been ordered and officials have said that forensic teams will be sent to the court to collect samples from the blast site.

According to media reports, a two-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team will also visit Ludhiana. Reports suggest that the National Security Guard (NSG) will also send its team to probe the matter.

"An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic," Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said that he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation. "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared," Channi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said that he will also visit Ludhiana, along with Chief Minister Channi, to "take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the tragic incident".

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed grief over the incident and asked the Punjab Police to investigate the matter thoroughly. "Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured," he tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has also urged the authorities to get to the bottom of the incident, saying "some people" are trying to create law and order problems ahead of the assembly elections in the state slated to take place in February or March next year.

"Cruelty first, blast now. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. 3 crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed. we have to hold each other's hands. Sad to hear the news, my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma