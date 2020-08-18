Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units to remain open till 8.30 pm. Shops and shopping malls would remain open till 8 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Punjab, the state government on Tuesday announced additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala. Non-essential movement in three districts has been prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am.

"Punjab Govt has decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala from 18 August, till further orders. Movement of individuals for non-essential activities to remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am," the Information and Public Relations Department said in a statement.

"Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units to remain open till 8.30 pm. Shops & shopping malls would remain open till 8 pm. Restaurants/hotels situated within shopping malls & liquor vends would remain open till 8.30 pm," the statement added.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had on Monday said that he was not averse to imposing harsher measures to check further spread of the pandemic.

While not ruling out lockdown, especially in cases with high spike in COVID-19 cases, Singh made it clear that economic activity will not be allowed to suffer.

The coronavirus infection tally and death toll have nearly doubled in Punjab in the last 16 days with four districts -- Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Patiala -- accounting for around 55 per cent of the state's total cases and 65 per cent of its COVID-19 fatalities.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta