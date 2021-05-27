Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: With a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government has relaxed lockdown guidelines in the state, allowing shops to remain open till 3 pm in Ludhiana. In an order issued by the administration, the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner said home delivery by restaurants will be allowed till 9 pm. Reportedly, these relaxations will come into effect from May 27. This decision has been taken considering the decreasing number of Coronavirus cases in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday also extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 10. The state government said that Deputy Commissioners will determine the opening of shops in a phased manner and also ensure the restrictions are followed in the state, particularly in rural areas.

Captain Amarinder Singh also asked districts to take strict measures to avoid the spreading of the Coronavirus. He emphasized particularly on rural areas to follow Covid related protocols and guidelines for the next two months.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 caseload in Punjab surged to 5,48,231 on Tuesday as 4,798 more people were tested positive. The death toll in the state reached 13,642 with 176 more fatalities. Of these 19 deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 17 from Sangrur and 16 from Amritsar.

The city of Jalandhar reported the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases at 536 people. In Ludhiana 461 news cases were reported, followed by Mohali and Amritsar with 376 and 352 fresh COVID cases, respectively.

However, the number of Covid-19 cases declined in Punjab on Monday. The state reported a decline in the number of Covid cases from 54,996 to 53,127. Punjab’s positivity rate of Coronavirus stands at 7.28 per cent.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha