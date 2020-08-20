According to the new emergency measures, the weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am across the 167 cities/towns of the state, has been extended till August 31

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced a series of emergency measures including the extension of weekend lockdown, to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

According to the new emergency measures, the weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am across the 167 cities/towns of the state, has been extended till August 31, the chief minister's office said. These measures will come into effect from tomorrow.

Captain Amarinder Singh also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except funeral and weddings across the state till August 31. He also said that all private offices in the state will work at 50% capacity until the end of this month.

Amarinder Singh, pained by the surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, called for war-like preparedness to deal with the pandemic.

"Enough is enough. We need to be tough without affecting the state's economy," the Chief Minister said today, adding that each of the 920 COVID-linked deaths in the state pains me and the projections for the coming weeks are grim," Singh added.





