Punjab Guv Banwarlilal Purohit Approves Convening Of Special State Assembly After Face-Off With CM Mann

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has agreed to summon the State Assembly for its third session at 11 am on September 27th in Chandigarh amid much back-and-forth with state CM Bhagwant Mann's government. However, It is not yet clear if a trust vote will be held during the session.

"The Hon. Governor, Punjab, has very kindly acceded to our request and summoned the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to meet for it's third session on 27.9.2022 at 11.00 AM at Chandigarh," Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said in a tweet.

The approval for the state assembly session came hours after the government had written a protest letter to the Governor stating that the “demand for agenda/details” was “unknown to law, beyond the Constitution, contrary to precedent, practice and convention and hence legally untenable.”

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit summons the State Assembly for its third session at 11am on September 27th in Chandigarh

The Bhagwant Mann-led government on Saturday informed the governor that the issues like stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be discussed in the session on September 27.

Punjab government writes a letter to the state's Assembly Secretary to obtain the order of the Governor to summon the State Assembly on September 27th, as per the decision of the Punjab govt.

This came after the governor on Friday had asked for details of the legislative business to be taken up in the session, sparking a strong reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who had said "it's too much".

The governor had hit back, telling Maan his legal advisors were not briefing him adequately.

"After reading your statements in today's newspapers, it appears to me that perhaps you are 'too much' angry with me," he wrote in a letter to Mr Mann.

He further said, "I think your legal advisors are not briefing you adequately. Perhaps, your opinion about me will definitely change after reading the provisions of Article 167 and 168 of the Constitution, which I'm quoting for your ready reference."

While Article 167 defines a Chief Minister's duties towards the Governor, Article 168 speaks about the composition of the state legislature.

The ruling AAP had targeted the governor alleging that he was acting at the behest of the BJP. Earlier, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had shot down the state government's plan to summon a special Assembly session on September 22 to bring a confidence motion.