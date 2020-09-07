Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh On Monday announced more relaxations in the lockdown in an effort to spur economic growth in the state

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh On Monday announced more relaxations in the lockdown in an effort to spur economic growth in the state that has been severely hit due to the pandemic. In the latest guidelines, the state government has eased restrictions in lockdown in urban areas, including opening of non-essential shops on Saturdays and relaxation in their timing from Monday to Saturday till 9 pm.

Fresh guidelines as part of Unlock 4

The government has issued revised timings for the night curfew. The restriction, which used to be enforced from 7 PM to 5 AM every day - will now be at place from 9:30 PM to 5 AM.

The non-essential shops will be allowed to function from Monday to Saturday till 9 pm.

Hotel and restaurants will be allowed to function all days of the week.

After 9 pm, home delivery of food will be allowed, as per revised guidelines.

Mr Singh also announced a cash compensation of ₹ 1500 to the construction workers who tested positive for the virus.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced these relaxations after taking cognisance of the suggestions of several Congress MLAs and the advice of medical experts.

Responding to complaints of shopkeepers getting inflated bills even though their shops had remained closed for a long duration, the CM directed the electricity department not to charge bills on the average of the previous year but to send actual bills.

He asked the Congress MLAs to take the lead in distribution of free food packets to poor patients who have tested positive to enable them to have enough ration at least for 7-10 days during home isolation.

During the meeting, the CM directed the MLAs and ministers to aggressively counter the negative propaganda being spread allegedly by certain anti-social elements and the AAP on Covid testing and organ harvesting.

He urged them to reach out to people in their constituencies through workers, Sarpanches (village heads) etc, and in fact, rope in the Sarpanches to lead by example and persuade people to follow all health protocols strictly.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha