Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab on Thursday said that it will restore the security cover of 400 VIPs, days after famed singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala - whose security was also trimmed - was shot dead.

The state government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the security of all the prominent people will be restored on June 7.

The high court was hearing a petition by former minister OP Soni, whose security was also curtailed.

Moosewala was on May 29 while he was driving his SUV near his village in the state's Mansa district. Just a day before Moosewala's murder, the Punjab government had revoked the security of 424 prominent people in the state.

Following Moosewala's killing, the AAP government in Punjab has been drawing a lot of flak for its move to curtail the security of the VIPs.

More to follow...

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta