Punjab Govt Bans Public Display Of Guns, Songs Glorifying Weapons

AMID the rising cases of gun violence in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann government on Sunday took several steps including imposing a ban on songs promoting gun culture and violence and public display of firearms.

According to an official, the state government also directed a review of arms licenses within the next three months.

Reportedly, directions to register a First Information Report (FIR) against those who indulge in hate speech against any community were also issued.

As per the order, songs that glorify weapons and violence must be completely banned.

Additionally, there should also be a complete ban on the public display of weapons including social media, the order said.

In a missive to the police head, the state's Home department, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police said the chief minister had issued directions to take steps to maintain law and order in the state.

The order further stated that there should be a review of arms licenses within three months and if any arm license is found issued to any wrong person, it should be cancelled immediately.

According to the order, surprise checks should also be conducted at different places in the coming days.

This comes as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been attracting sharp criticism from the opposition parties for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The state witnessed two major incidents - the killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4 and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh on November 10.

Earlier, after the death of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked the AAP government in Punjab over the law and order situation in the state.

Badal said that "there is no such thing as a government in Punjab" while attacking the AAP government.

"Shiromani Akali Dal has always stood for peace and communal harmony and that remained the top priority of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal-led governments since 1997. Today's incident in Amritsar is yet another reminder that there is no such thing as a government in Punjab," he said.

