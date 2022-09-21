Punjab Governor Cancels Confidence Motion Session; AAP Says 'Democracy Is Over'

Punjab Governor on Wednesday, withdrew the order to summon a special session of the Punjab assembly on September 22. The withdrawal of orders comes in the absence of the specific rules regarding the summoning of the assembly for considering the 'Confidence motion', only called by the Punjab Government through the third special session of the sixteenth Vidhan Sabha.

"I, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab hereby withdraw my orders, regarding summoning of the sixteenth Vidhan Sabha of the state of Punjab to meet for its third (Special) session on Thursday in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha hall", read the order.

Addressing a letter to Secretary Punjab Vidhan Sabha, he said that a legal opinion was sorted on the entire matter from the Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain.

"This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sort from Satya Pal Jain Additional Solicitor General of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding the summoning of the Assembly for considering 'confidence motion' only, in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of procedure and conduct of business", read the letter.

Later the Aam Aadmi Party released a statement on the cancellation of a special session of the House by the Governor of Punjab which said that this is an example of democracy in Punjab being killed at the behest of the BJP.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "How can the governor refuse a session called by the cabinet? Then democracy is over. Two days ago, the Governor gave permission for the session. When Operation Lotus started failing and the number was not completed, a call came from above asking to withdraw the permission."

"This is another example of the killing of democracy in Punjab at the behest of the BJP. To date in the history of India, the Governor has not cancelled the approval of the special session. This is the first such shameful incident in the history of Indian democracy. The complicity between the BJP and the Congress, which was behind the scenes, has now come to the fore", stated AAP.

AAP stated that Governor has no right to interfere in the work of an elected government. The Governor seems to be adopting the Viceroy model of the British Raj more than the Indian Constitution. Aam Aadmi Party has always fought against their oppressive policies and will continue to fight even further.