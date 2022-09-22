Punjab Govt To Move SC Challenging Guv's Decision To Cancel Special Assembly Session

THE TUSSLE between Aam Aadmi Party and Governors doesn't seem to die down soon. We have witnessed several instances when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders were seen indulging in a war of words with Delhi LGs.

Now, in another faceoff, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has decided to challenge Governor Banwarilal Purohit's decision to cancel a one-day special assembly session to prove AAP government's majority in the state assembly, in the Supreme Court.

ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ‘ਚ ਲੋਕ ਵੱਡੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਨੇ…ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਚੁਣੀ ਹੋਈ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਮ ਨਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੇਣਾ…ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਦਾ ਕਤਲ ਹੈ…ਅੱਜ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ 27 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਸੱਦਣ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ…ਦਰਿਆਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੱਕੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗ ਸਕਦੇ…ਇਨਕਲਾਬ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ..! https://t.co/Uq1vhNcmS7 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who chaired a cabinet meeting today, announced that a special session of state assembly will be convened on September 27. During the special session, issues like electricity and stubble burning will be discussed, Mann said.

"We will go to Supreme Court against the cancellation of the Assembly session (by Governor," Mann said, adding "in the cabinet meeting today, it has been decided to convene an Assembly session on September 27."

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit thwarted the Mann-led state government's plan to call a special assembly session to consider a confidence motion.

The Governor withdrew the order stating that it had sought legal advice after the Congress and BJP approached the Raj Bhavan, arguing that the House rules did not permit it.

"I, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab hereby withdraw my orders, regarding summoning of the sixteenth Vidhan Sabha of the state of Punjab to meet for its third (Special) session on Thursday in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha hall", read the order.

Reacting to the decision, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister slammed the Governor for not allowing the assembly session, calling it a "death of democracy."'

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "How can the governor refuse a session called by the cabinet? Then democracy is over. Two days ago, the Governor gave permission for the session. When Operation Lotus started failing and the number was not completed, a call came from above asking to withdraw the permission."

राज्यपाल कैबिनेट द्वारा बुलाए सत्र को कैसे मना कर सकते हैं? फिर तो जनतंत्र खतम है



दो दिन पहले राज्यपाल ने सत्र की इजाज़त दी। जब ऑपरेशन लोटस फ़ेल होता लगा और संख्या पूरी नहीं हुई तो ऊपर से फ़ोन आया कि इजाज़त वापिस ले लो



आज देश में एक तरफ़ संविधान है और दूसरी तरफ़ ऑपरेशन लोटस। pic.twitter.com/BHwuyUG23X — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 21, 2022

"This is another example of the killing of democracy in Punjab at the behest of the BJP. To date in the history of India, the Governor has not cancelled the approval of the special session. This is the first such shameful incident in the history of Indian democracy. The complicity between the BJP and the Congress, which was behind the scenes, has now come to the fore", AAP said in a statement.