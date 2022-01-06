Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Day after the controversy over the slip-up in PM Modi's security, the Punjab government on Thursday constituted a high-level committee to investigate the lapses during PM's visit to Ferozepur district. The committee formed to probe the matter would comprise Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) and Justice Anurag Verma and will be submitting its report within 3 days.

"In order to carry out a thorough probe into the lapses that occurred during the Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur yesterday, the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee," the spokesperson said, adding, that the committee shall submit its report within three days.

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday, an incident the Union home ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security. After this, Modi returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea to ensure there is no breach in the security of the prime minister in future. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission that a serious breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday. “We will list it tomorrow as the first item,” the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government was ready for an inquiry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes."This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the statement said. "Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added.

It said only Punjab police knew the precise route of the PM and "never has such police behaviour been witnessed".The Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan