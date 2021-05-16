Punjab COVID Restrictions: In a statement, the Punjab government said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered to extend the restrictions after viewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab on Sunday extended the lockdown-like curbs in the state till May 31, a day after the Union Health Ministry asked state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure that strict norms are followed across the country despite a decline in active COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the Punjab government said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered to extend the restrictions after viewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"DCs will continue to determine the opening of shops in a staggered manner," the Punjab government said, adding that the COVID-19-induced curbs will be strictly enforced by the officials this time.

The Punjab government had on May 3 imposed lockdown-like curbs in the state till May 15, ordering the closure of all non-essential shops in the state. However, it had allowed shops selling milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy and poultry products like eggs, meat to remain open in the state.

Banning gatherings of more than 10 people, the guidelines also stated all government, including banks, offices in Punjab can only operate with 50 per cent of their strength. All other private offices were asked to work from home.

"Nobody to enter the state whether by air, rail or road without either a COVID negative report or vaccination certificate. The daily night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 6 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday will continue. RT-PCR testing of road and streetwise vendors to be carried out," the guidelines had stated.

What is the current COVID-19 situation in Punjab?

Punjab is one of the several states in India where cases have been declining. On Saturday, the state had reported 6,867 fresh cases and 217 more deaths that pushed its caseload and toll to 4.90 lakh and 11,693 respectively.

As per the state health department, Punjab currently has 77,789 active coronavirus cases while 4.01 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection. The state's positivity rate has also dropped from 11.29 per cent on Friday to 9.48 per cent.

