Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab on Friday revealed its new guidelines to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state. In its new guidelines, the state government said that cinema halls can only operate at a 50 per cent capacity, adding that only 100 people will be allowed inside a mall "at any time".

The Punjab government also announced that a one hour silence will be observed in the state from next week on every Saturday from 11 am to 12 noon "for those who lost their lives to COVID-19. It noted that vehicles will not be allowed to ply during that particular time.

"CM-level COVID-19 review meeting happened on Saturday. Night curfew from 9 pm to be announced in 11 districts where cases rising. To contain the spread, colleges, schools to be closed, only medical colleges to remain open," Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Coronavirus cases have been rising in Punjab -- especially in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali and Amritsar -- over the last few days. Amid this, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday held a review meet and announced that the state government will reimpose several restrictions in Punjab after analysing the situation over the next couple of days.

"Whether these will include restrictions on political gatherings is also something that will be decided as per the medical expert team's advice," he said while urging people to go to the doctor and get themselves tested even if they feel slightly unwell.

On Thursday, Punjab reported 2,387 new coronavirus cases and 32 more deaths, taking the infection tally climbed to 2.05 lakh and toll rose to 6,204, said the state health department.

The active cases also increased to 14,366 from 13,320 a day ago. A total of 1,291 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 1,85 lakh. There are 21 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 274 are on oxygen support, it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma