Punjab COVID Restrictions: The night curfew will start from 9 pm and will continue till 5 am every day. The government also banned any political gatherings in the state till April 30, 2021.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew in the state till April 30 amid the rising COVID-19 cases there. According to the order issued by the Punjab government, the night curfew will start from 9 pm and will continue till 5 am every day. The government had earlier last month imposed a night curfew in 12 districts of the state.

The government also banned any political gatherings in the state till April 30, 2021. As per the order issued by the Punjab government, a cap has also been put on the number of attendees at weddings, cremation and funerals across the state. Only 50 people can attend indoor functions, while 100 people are allowed to attend an outdoor ceremony.

The government has also made wearing face masks in all government offices mandatory. The Punjab government had already announced the closure of schools and other educational institutions in the state last month. It has also postponed the board examinations for class 10th and 12th.

This comes as Punjab is one of the worst-hit states in the country witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Punjab, during the last 24 hours, recorded 2,924 new infections of coronavirus taking the overall case tally in the state to 2,57,057. 62 new fatalities in the same span of time also rose the death toll in Punjab to 7,216.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that an increase in the intensity of the pandemic has led COVID-19 to spread at a faster pace than last year and the next four weeks are very critical.

The health ministry said that Chhattisgarh's Durg is among the top 10 districts with high active COVID cases while seven are in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka. Delhi, counted as one district, is also in the list.

It further stated that Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh still remain the states of maximum concern. For Maharashtra, it is because of its share in the total number of cases as well as in total deaths, while Punjab and Chhattisgarh are of concern because of their share in the number of deaths. Given their population, the number of deaths being reported by Punjab and Chhattisgarh are a cause of extreme concern.

