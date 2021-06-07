Punjab COVID-19 Restrictions: The CMO announced that night curfew will continue in Punjab from 7 pm to 6 am on all weekdays while there will be a complete curfew on Sundays.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab on Monday extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions for another week till June 15 despite in decline in daily cases, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in statement.

However, the Chief Minister has provided several relaxations in the state, allowing shops to remain open till 6 pm. Private offices have also been allowed to operate with 50 per cent of their staff. However, they have asked to promote Work From Home (WFH). In case of government offices, attendance can be decided by the head of the concerned office.

The CMO also announced that night curfew will continue in Punjab from 7 pm to 6 am on all weekdays while there will be a complete curfew on Sundays.

"Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has announced full credit of earned leave of medical college faculty in lieu of their cancelled vacations during COVID-19 pandemic period," his office said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The CMO also said that entry restrictions for arrivals in Punjab have been removed. It further said that recruitment exams will be allowed to be held subject to adherence to social distancing and other Covid appropriate norms.

It said that sports training for national and international events is permitted in Punjab but necessary guidelines must be followed.

Further relaxations will be allowed in the coming weeks depending on the outcomes, if the cases continue to decline, the CMO said, adding that gyms and restaurants could be opened after a week with 50 per cent, and other conditions according to experts' advice, if the situation improves further.

Owners and workers of gyms and restaurants should get themselves vaccinated prior to the reopening, the CMO added.

The state government had imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and a night curfew to check the spread of the infection. Earlier, it had extended the curbs till June 10.

