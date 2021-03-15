Punjab Coronavirus News: So far, the novel coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan in 2020, has affected more than 1.97 lakh people and claimed over 6,000 lives in Punjab.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab is considering reimposing several restrictions, including night curfew, in the state in wake of the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

The state government on Sunday also held a review meet to tackle the current surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab and noted that all necessary COVID-19 norms must be strictly followed to break the chain of the pandemic.

Punjab, which was one of the worst-hit states in India by COVID-19, had managed to control the pandemic last year but has reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases since February this year, forcing the state government to reimpose restrictions.

So far, it has imposed a night curfew in eight districts -- Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur -- of the state and is planning to impose more curbs, including a restricted lockdown.

Last week, the state government also declared "preparatory leaves" for all classes in government and private schools. However, the state government said that teachers will continue to remain present in the schools, adding that exams will be conducted in offline mode.

Looking at the spike in coronavirus cases, the Punjab government has also instructed all designated COVID-19 vaccination centres to stay open on all seven days of the week and increase the pace of the vaccination. It also said that laboratories in the state must maintain the testing of around 28,000 to 30,000 COVID samples per day.

"As suggested by medical experts, the districts have been told to ask the private hospitals treating the level 2 and level 3 patients, to postpone routine elective surgeries for at least two weeks, to make way for additional requirements of COVID beds," news agency PTI quoted Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan as saying.

So far, the novel coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan in 2020, has affected more than 1.97 lakh people and claimed over 6,000 lives in Punjab.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma