Punjab Night Curfew: Amid the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Singh also announced doubling of fine for flouting COVID-19 norms to Rs 1,000.

Amritsar | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced imposition of night curfew in all town and cities of the state between 10 pm and 5 am. The night curfew will be effective from December 1, he said, adding that the curbs will be reviewed on December 15.

Amid the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Singh also announced doubling of fine for flouting COVID-19 norms to Rs 1,000. Furthermore, the state government directed all hotels, restaurants and wedding venues to close at 9:30 pm.

The move comes amid concerns over a second possible wave of COVID-19 infections in the state, whoich has so far recorded nearly 1.48 lakh cases and over 4,600 deaths.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta