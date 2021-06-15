Relaxing the Coronavirus curbs further in the state, the Chief Minister said that the number of people allowed in weddings and funerals is being raised to 50. Know the other things what is allowed and what's not.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today announced to open restaurants, cinema halls, and gymnasiums in the state amid the decreasing COVID-19 positivity rate which has dropped below 2 per cent. All these places can now operate with 50 per cent capacity.

“As #COVID19 positivity declines to 2%, Punjab govt orders relaxations from tomorrow; Restaurants, dhabas, cinemas, gyms etc to open at 50% capacity, subject to all their employees have received at least one dose of vaccination. Bars/clubs/ahatas to stay shut” News agency ANI reported.

Here’s what is allowed and what’s not

• Relaxing the Coronavirus curbs further in the state, the Chief Minister said that the number of people allowed in weddings and funerals is being raised to 50.

• Restaurants, dhabas, cinemas, gyms allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

• The restrictions in Punjab will be eased from tomorrow June 16 onwards.

• However, bars, and clubs are not allowed to open yet by the state government.

• The night curfew will also continue to remain the same from 8 pm to 5 am.

• Similarly, weekend curfew will also continue until further order from Saturday 8 pm till Monday 5 am.

• Nevertheless, the Healthcare services, essential commodity shops, and industrial materials, construction, agricultural activities, petrol pumps, and banking services will be exempted from the curfew restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also announced to begin vaccination of teachers, non-teaching staff, and students in 18-45 age group from all schools and colleges, June 21 onwards.

Recently, the Punjab government also issued a notice demanding COVID-19 vaccines back from the private hospitals amid the accusation of profiting from high prices of the jabs charged at the private hospitals. The state administration cancelled its agreement to supply COVID vaccines to private hospitals to inoculate people above 18 years of age.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal