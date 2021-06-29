Punjab COVID Restrictions: However, the Congress government in the state has announced several relaxations including bars, pubs and ahatas with 50 per cent capacity.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the rising cases of Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19 in the state, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced the extension of coronavirus restrictions in the state till July 10. However, the Congress government in the state has announced several relaxations including bars, pubs and ahatas with 50 per cent capacity.

Announcing the relaxations at a high-level Covid review meeting, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the decline in positivity to less than 1 per cent, with an overall fall inactive cases, and noted that the positivity rate in some districts still remained over 1 per cent. Further, the finding of Delta plus variant was a matter of concern, making it essential to continue with the curbs, he stressed.

The month-wise whole-genome sequencing has shown that more than 90 per cent is a variant of concern, with the original virus, has been practically replaced by variants, disclosed the Chief Minister. Two cases (Ludhiana and Patiala) have shown Delta plus variant, while in May and June, the Delta variant was most prevalent, he pointed out.

Of the 198 contacts of the Ludhiana patient traced and tested, one was found positive and the sample has been sent for genome sequencing. In the Patiala case, for which the genome sequencing report was received on June 26, the process of tracing and testing is going on.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan disclosed that genome sampling reports of as many as 489 samples, including 276 sent in April, 100 in May and 113 in June, are still pending with the central lab.

She also clarified that the Delta Plus variant was found in samples sent by the state government in May, whose results were submitted by the central labs recently. Health Minister Balbir Sidhu suggested a close watch on visitors from countries reporting Delta Plus variant cases.

Here's what's allowed in Punjab from July 1:

- Skill development centres and universities have also been allowed to open conditional to the staff and students having taken at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

- IELTS coaching institutes were already allowed to open, subject to students and staff who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine.

- Bars and pubs would have to strictly maintain social distancing protocols, and waiters, servers and other employees should have taken at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. It would be the responsibility of the owners to ensure that the conditions are met.

- Underlining the need to continue with Corona Mukt Pendu Abhiyan in full force, the CM also directed the organisation of outreach camps especially in villages for testing.

