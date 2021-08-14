The policeman can be seen struggling to stop the car as he tries to hold on to the bonnet. The car still does not slow down. The policeman is left injured on the spot as the car moves away.

Patiala/Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Punjab's Patiala was dragged by a vehicle he reportedly stopped to check. The policeman was injured in the incident after the car which reportedly attempted to evade a security check rammed into him and drove away.

In a video published by news agency ANI, the policeman can be seen trying to stop a white car. The car speeds up even more and drags the policeman all the way. The policeman can also be seen struggling to stop the car as he tries to hold on to the bonnet. The car still does not slow down. The policeman is left injured on the spot as the car moves away.

Police say the injured police personnel is under medical treatment, car traced, further investigation underway



The Police said that the injured policeman is under treatment at a hospital and the car has been tracked down soon after the incident.

“The driver of the car was playing loud music. I stopped the car for checking. However, the driver of the car tried to ran over me when I tried to stop him,” ASI Suba Singh, the cop who was dragged by the vehicle was quoted as saying by Chandigarh-based The Tribune.

The report adds that during a routine checking at a checkpost, police asked two Scorpio cars to stop. However, one of the cars fled away while the other one stopped. The report further adds that police said that the number plates of both the cars had ‘Naagni’ written on them, adding that the police had registered a case under section 279,283,473 of the Indian Penal Code.

"The car driver dragged the police personnel along with the car to evade checking. The car has been traced and further investigation is underway," Hemant Sharma, DSP City was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter, "Strict action has already been initiated and FIR under section 307 has been registered. Have asked the DGP to immediately identify the culprits and bring them to book."

Posted By: Mukul Sharma