New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab government has convened a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the 'anti-farmer' farm laws of the Central government. A decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh through video conferencing

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that his government will fight the 'anti-federal' and ‘vicious' farm laws tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other routes. The Punjab cabinet's decision is expected to have the complete support of opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had parted ways with BJP at centre protesting the passage of farm bills in the parliament.

Amarinder SIngh had said that he would call a special session of the Assembly to bring in the necessary amendments to the state laws to negate the dangerous impact of the Central legislations, which are designed to ruin the farmers as well as the state's agriculture and economy.

With the Cabinet decision, the Punjab Governor has been authorised to convene the 13th (Special) Session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

The three laws -- Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovid's assent.

Earlier, farmers organisations from Punjab boycotted a meeting called by the Union agriculture ministry to resolve their concerns over new farm laws, and accused the government of playing double standards with no minister present to hear them out.

