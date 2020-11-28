Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the central government is ready to hold talks with farmers the very next day they shift their protests to a structured place.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab's Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the farmers protesting against the three farm laws to accede to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for shifting the protest site to the designated place so as to pave way for early talks.

Farmers are presently rallying at the Tikri and Singhu interstate border and are adamant on moving to Jantar Mantar. Shah had said that the government is ready to hold talks with farmers the very next day they shift their protests to a structured place.

"I appeal to the protesting farmers that govt of India is ready to hold talks. Agriculture Minister has invited them on December 3 for discussion. Government is ready to deliverate on every problem and demand of the farmers," Shah told news agency ANI.

"If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day," Shah added.

Shortly after Shah's appeal, the Punjab Chief Minister's office issued a statement, saying Amarinder Singh has urged farmers to reciprocate the Home Minister's gesture by accepting his appeal to shift to a designated place, thus paving the way for early talks to resolve their issues.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union's Punjab President Jagjit Singh has said that the Home Minister should have offered talks without a condition. He added that the organisation will hold a meeting on Sunday to decide their response.

"Amit Shah Ji has called for early meeting on a condition. It's not good. He should have offered talks with open heart without condition.We will hold meeting tomorrow morning to decide our response," he said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja