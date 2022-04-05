Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to tackle the organised crime syndicate in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the state DGP V.K. Bhawra to establish a full-fledged Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), headed by an ADGP-rank officer. Mann emphasised the need to eradicate organised crime, adding ensuring law and order is the foremost priority in order to restore people's confidence in the police machinery.

The chief minister assured of all requisite manpower, latest equipment and information technology, besides adequate funds to the police force to break this unholy nexus which has already spread its wings in the drug trade and the 'kabaddi' world. Pointing out further, the Chief Minister said the AGTF would have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registrations of FIRs, investigation and prosecution on the lines of similar specialised units in the country.

All you need to know about the Anti-Gangster Task Force:

Who will head the task force?

The task force would be headed by an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-rank officer. The Task Force will have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registration of FIRs, investigation and prosecution.

What will be its jurisdiction?

Directing the Commissioners of Police and SSPs to make coordinated efforts against organised crimes, Mann said new police stations with state-wide jurisdiction over organised crime would be soon notified with a sole motive to allay the fear from the minds of the public about the terror unleashed by the gangsters. “Coordination of anti-organized crime efforts are being made by Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Commissioners of Police CPs,” the statement further read.

Mann categorically said he has already instructed the Jail Department to keep a strict vigil over the activities of gangsters lodged in various jails and that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. The unit called Anti-Gangster Task Force would be an improvisation of the existing unit called the Organised Crime Control Unit, which has been carrying out operations against the gangsters.

