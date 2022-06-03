Mansa (Punjab) | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala, days after the Punjabi singer-turned-politician was shot dead near his village in state's Mansa district.

The AAP government in Punjab, led by Bhagwant Mann, has faced a lot of criticism following the death of Moosewala, who was shot by unidentified assailants on May 29, a day after his security cover was curtailed by the Punjab government. Moosewala's cousin and a friend, travelling in the same jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Ahead of Mann's visit, heavy police security was deployed outside Moosewala's residence in Mansa due to a protest by locals.

Mann met the grieving family members of Moosewala, including his father, and expressed his condolences.

AAP MLA from Sardulgarh constituency of Mansa District, Gurpreet Singh Banawali, also faced protests from locals during his visit to Moosewala's residence.

Notably, Moosewala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.

On Thursday, the Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it will restore the security cover to all 424 people from June 7 which was withdrawn temporarily for the Amritsar Ghalughara event.

Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of singer and Congress leader Moosewala in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 29) evening.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases.

A Faridpur court had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar in connection with the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

WATCH VIDEO:

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta