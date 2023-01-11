Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Warns To Suspend Protesting Civil Service Officers Who Don’t Join Duty

Bhagwant Mann warned Punjab civil service officers who are on mass leave to stage protest against the illegal arrest of their colleague. (Image Credit: ANI.)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday warned Punjab civil service officers who are on mass leave to stage protest against the illegal arrest of their colleague and asked them to join duty by 2 pm, failing which they will be suspended.

Bhagwant Mann said, "Such a strike amounts to blackmailing and arm-twisting.” The chief minister’s firm stance came in response to the state’s administratie offices suffering reduced service as a result of the officers' five-day mass casual leave that began on Monday in protest of the state vigilance bureau's arrest of PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal in Ludhiana.

Mann took to Twitter and said, "It has been brought to my notice that some officers are not attending duty in the garb of some strike. They are protesting against strong action taken by the government against corrupt officers".

“Let this be very clear to everyone that this government has zero tolerance to corruption. Such a strike amounts to blackmailing and arm twisting. It cannot be tolerated by any responsible government," he further said.

"Therefore, you are hereby directed to declare the strike illegal. Suspend all such officers who do not join by 2 pm today from January 11, 2023. Those who do not join by 2 pm, their period of absence should be treated as dies non," CM Bhagwant Mann said.

The vigilance bureau informed that Dhaliwal was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting bribes from carriers in exchange for sparing them challans for breaching vehicles. Dhaliwal was working as the regional transport authority in Ludhiana.

"The Punjab civil service officer has been arrested illegally, wrongfully and arbitrarily and without due procedure," the Punjab civil service officers' association had claimed.