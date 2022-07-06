Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Tie Knot With Dr Gurpreet Kaur On July 7

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann will marry for the second time on Thursday in a private ceremony in Chandigarh. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Sangrur.

It will be a small ceremony with some close friends and family members. Reports suggest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his deputy Manish Sisodia will attend the wedding.

Meanwhile, Mann's mother has already reached the Chief Minister's residence for the wedding.

Mann, 48, was earlier married to Inderpreet Kaur but in 2016, they mutually filed for divorce after which the Chief Minister said that he had to choose between his family and Punjab, so he picked Punjab over his family. His first wife, along with their two children, lives in the USA.

The two kids recently attended Mann's oath ceremony in March.

Mann started his political career back in 2011 when he joined the People's Party of Punjab. He contested assembly elections in Lehra constituency in 2012.

In 2014, he joined hands with Aam Aadmi Party and contested elections in Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. He won his first Lok Sabha election against former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhinsa. He also contested elections in 2017 from Jalalabad against Sukhbir Singh Badal and Ravneet Singh Bittu but lost the election to Badal.

In January 2022, Mann was chosen as a candidate for Chief Minister of Punjab from the Aam Aadmi Party. He won the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election from Dhuri Vidhan Sabha on March 10, 2022, by a huge margin of 58, 206 votes. AAP won 92 out of 117 seats in Punjab Assembly and Bhagwant Singh Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Apart from this, Mann also had a small film and TV career. He competed in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus in 2008 and gained popularity. Moreover, he also acted in a National Award-winning movie, "Main Maa Punjab Dee".