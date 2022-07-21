Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalised In Delhi After Stomach Infection

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his newly-wed Gurpreet Kaur receive 'Karah Parshad' to offer prayers at the Golden Temple. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann, who recently tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, on Wednesday was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after he felt unwell.

According to news agency ANI, 48-year-old Mann is undergoing treatment at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital located in Delhi's Sarita Vihar locality. He was checked for a stomach ache following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection.

On Wednesday, Mann had congratulated the Police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against gangsters in the state after two Sidhu Moose Wala killers were gunned down after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Amritsar on Wednesday, according to an official.

The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK47 and a pistol were recovered after the encounter.

In a statement issued from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here, the Chief Minister said that the state government has launched a decisive war against the gangsters and anti-social elements in the state, and as per the commitment, the Punjab Police has got major success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar.

Earlier this month on July 21, Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a traditional Sikh 'Anand Karaj' wedding ceremony.

The AAP leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16 after AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

