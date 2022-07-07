LIVE BLOG

Bhagwant Mann Wedding LIVE: Punjab CM Marries Gurpreet Kaur In Intimate Ceremony

Subhasish Dutta
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 02:58 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann Wedding LIVE: Punjab CM Marries Gurpreet Kaur In Intimate Ceremony

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday tied the nuptial knot with Punjab-based Dr Gurpreet Kaur in an intimate wedding ceremony at his official residence in Chandigarh. Several AAP leaders, including convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and Manish Sisodia, attended the wedding ceremony. Apart from AAP leaders, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit were also on the guest list.

07 July 2022

  • 02:58 PM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    Today is a day of immense happiness that my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji is getting married and is making a new beginning. May God bless him with a happy married life and both (the couple) always remain happy, said Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day.

  • 02:40 PM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    Recap: This is Mann's second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015 -- they have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).

  • 12:57 PM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Dr Gurpeet Kaur in a close-knit ceremony in Chandigarh.

  • 12:50 PM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is giving live updates from Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann's intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday.

  • 12:37 PM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    Wedding rituals of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr Gurpreet Kaur are underway in Chandigarh | See Pics

  • 12:13 PM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    The wedding proceedings of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr Gurpreet Kaur begin in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh.

  • 12:05 PM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and others join the wedding celebrations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh today.

  • 11:35 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence for his wedding, in Chandigarh.

  • 11:14 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    A variety of lip-smacking desserts such as Fresh Fruit Triffle, Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Angoori Rasmalai and Dry Fruit Rabari will be there for the guests at the Bhagwat Mann wedding. Those who are health conscious will not be disappointed either as different types of salads will also be available.

  • 11:08 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    According to the menu shared by ANI, the guests will get to savour the best of Indian and Italian cuisine including Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano and Burrani Raita.

  • 11:06 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    A delicious spread of food items had been lined up for the guests at Bhagwant Mann's wedding.

  • 11:02 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Mohali ahead of party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding which will be held in Chandigarh.

  • 10:58 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    According to several media reports, Mann's second marriage to Dr Gurpreet Kaur was set by his mother and sister.

  • 10:56 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    According to reports, Mann's divorce was not motivated by personal issues, it was because he was unable to dedicate enough time to his family after becoming a political figure, resulting in their divorce.  Bhagwant Mann and his first wife Inderpreet Kaur filed for divorce in 2015.

  • 10:55 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    Bhagwant Mann has two children Seerat Kaur Mann and Dilshan Mann with his first wife who currently resides in the US.

  • 10:45 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha On Mann's Wedding: Chadha says Delhi CM Kejriwal will be arriving shortly with his family.

    "I Wholeheartedly congratulate Mann Sahab and his family on this special occasion," he said.

  • 10:41 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    This marriage will be Mann's second after his divorce from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur 6 years ago.

  • 10:39 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates

    According to ANI, the wedding will be attended by Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. And, reportedly the responsibility for his wedding preparations is given to AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

  • 10:37 AM

    Bhagwant Mann Wedding Live

    This wedding will be a small-scale affair that will take place at Mann's Chandigarh home.

  • 10:35 AM

    Raghav Chadha Reached Mann's Residence

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence for his wedding, in Chandigarh

  • 10:34 AM

    Bhagwant Mann To Marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur Today

    Bhagwant Mann will get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh today.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.