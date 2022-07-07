Bhagwant Mann Wedding LIVE: Punjab CM Marries Gurpreet Kaur In Intimate Ceremony

-
02:58 PMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
Today is a day of immense happiness that my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji is getting married and is making a new beginning. May God bless him with a happy married life and both (the couple) always remain happy, said Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day.
-
02:40 PMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
Recap: This is Mann's second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015 -- they have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).
-
12:57 PMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Dr Gurpeet Kaur in a close-knit ceremony in Chandigarh.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties knot with Dr Gurpeet Kaur in a close-knit ceremony in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/VGfCP25lE4— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
-
12:50 PMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is giving live updates from Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann's intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday.
-
12:37 PMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
Wedding rituals of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr Gurpreet Kaur are underway in Chandigarh | See Pics
Chandigarh | Wedding rituals underway of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur pic.twitter.com/4QjnNsRXtg— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
-
12:13 PMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
The wedding proceedings of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr Gurpreet Kaur begin in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh.
The wedding proceedings of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur begin in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/Fw1zYNH4V5— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
-
12:05 PMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and others join the wedding celebrations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh today.
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha & others join in the wedding celebrations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh today pic.twitter.com/oi1C7sMZyM— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
-
11:35 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence for his wedding, in Chandigarh.
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives at party leader Bhagwant Mann's residence for his wedding, in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/p3WngPoYgB— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
-
11:14 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
A variety of lip-smacking desserts such as Fresh Fruit Triffle, Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Angoori Rasmalai and Dry Fruit Rabari will be there for the guests at the Bhagwat Mann wedding. Those who are health conscious will not be disappointed either as different types of salads will also be available.
-
11:08 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
According to the menu shared by ANI, the guests will get to savour the best of Indian and Italian cuisine including Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano and Burrani Raita.
-
11:06 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
A delicious spread of food items had been lined up for the guests at Bhagwant Mann's wedding.
-
11:02 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Mohali ahead of party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding which will be held in Chandigarh.
AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Mohali ahead of party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding which will be held in Chandigarh..."He is embarking on a new journey today, I wish him a happy married life," he says pic.twitter.com/YowaFASB8V— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
-
10:58 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
According to several media reports, Mann's second marriage to Dr Gurpreet Kaur was set by his mother and sister.
-
10:56 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
According to reports, Mann's divorce was not motivated by personal issues, it was because he was unable to dedicate enough time to his family after becoming a political figure, resulting in their divorce. Bhagwant Mann and his first wife Inderpreet Kaur filed for divorce in 2015.
-
10:55 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
Bhagwant Mann has two children Seerat Kaur Mann and Dilshan Mann with his first wife who currently resides in the US.
-
10:45 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
AAP MP Raghav Chadha On Mann's Wedding: Chadha says Delhi CM Kejriwal will be arriving shortly with his family.
"I Wholeheartedly congratulate Mann Sahab and his family on this special occasion," he said.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be arriving shortly with his family. I have come here with my mother...I wholeheartedly congratulate Mann Sahab and his family on this special occasion: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding, which will be held later in the day. pic.twitter.com/5E9vyxrC7f— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
-
10:41 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
This marriage will be Mann's second after his divorce from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur 6 years ago.
-
10:39 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live Updates
According to ANI, the wedding will be attended by Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. And, reportedly the responsibility for his wedding preparations is given to AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
-
10:37 AMBhagwant Mann Wedding Live
This wedding will be a small-scale affair that will take place at Mann's Chandigarh home.
-
10:35 AMRaghav Chadha Reached Mann's Residence
AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence for his wedding, in Chandigarh
AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence for his wedding, in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/IejR4IFGYg— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
-
10:34 AMBhagwant Mann To Marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur Today
Bhagwant Mann will get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh today.
Bhagwant Mann Wedding LIVE: Punjab CM Marries Gurpreet Kaur In Intimate Ceremony
Subhasish Dutta
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 02:58 PM IST
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 02:58 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday tied the nuptial knot with Punjab-based Dr Gurpreet Kaur in an intimate wedding ceremony at his official residence in Chandigarh. Several AAP leaders, including convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and Manish Sisodia, attended the wedding ceremony. Apart from AAP leaders, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit were also on the guest list.
07 July 2022