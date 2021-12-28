The vaccination certificate for second dose of vaccine against COVID-19 will be required to be carried in public | Mukul Sharma/file

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab on Tuesday banned the entry of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated citizens at public places. “In public places with large gatherings like Sabzi Mandi, Grain Markets, Public Transport, Parks religious places Malls, shopping complexes, Haats, Local Market and other similar places only fully vaccinated (second Dose)adult persons or those who are not due for second dose as per health protocol are to be allowed,” an official order read.

Punjab government highlighted that considering the emergent issues especially because of the new variant of Omicron, the persons who are not fully vaccinated are required to take more precautions.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma