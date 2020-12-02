The exemption will be effective from March 23, when the country went into a loackdown to contain the coronavirus spread.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big relief to private transport operators amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Government of Punjab on Wednesday approved a 100 per cent exemption from Motor Vehicle Tax for state stage carriage buses and educational institutions/schools/colleges buses till December 31, 2020. The exemption will be effective from March 23, when the country went into a lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread.

"Punjab cabinet approves 100 per cent exemption from Motor Vehicle tax for state stage carriage buses and educational institutions/schools/colleges buses till December 31, 2020, effective from March 23, to support private transport operators amid the COVID pandemic," the Punjab government said.

The proposal in this regard was tabled in Wednesday's meeting of the Punjab Cabinet, which cleared it after contemplation. It has also been proposed to extend the validity of an amnesty scheme till March 31, 2021.

Private transport operators have long been demanding relief from the state government in view of the coronavirus crisis. Their operations were badly hit after the government shut down transport services across the country.

Punjab reported 630 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the infection count to 1,52,709, while the death toll reached 4,821 with 14 more deaths, according to the health bulletin.

Four deaths were reported from Jalandhar, three from Mohali, two from Muktsar and one each from Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Patiala and Rupnagar. The total active cases in Punjab stands at 7,634 as of Tuesday, the bulletin said.

