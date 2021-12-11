New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's recent order to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Forces (BSF) from 15 kilometres to 50 kilometres along the international border in 3 states including Punjab, Assam and West Bengal. With this, Punjab became the first state to challenge the Centre's decision, which faced several criticisms from West Bengal and Punjab leaders.

The Punjab government challenged the move under Article 31 of the Constitution of India and said that the extension of the BSF encroached on the constitutional jurisdiction of the three states. "The impact of the centre's decision will be on 80 per cent of the area of districts adjoining Pakistan... whereas the Constitution has placed the right to maintain law and order, and the police, in the 'state list'. This right has been given to the state government," the Punjab government said in its plea.

"But here, through this notification, jurisdiction of the states has been encroached upon," the plea added. The matter will come up before a Supreme Court bench after four weeks.

Informing about the development, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhucongratulated the state government and said that the fight to retain the principles embodied in the constitution to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun.

"I congratulate Punjab and it’s legal team to be the 1st to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court by filing an original suit challenging the notification extending the BSF jurisdiction", Sidhu tweeted.

I congratulate Punjab and it’s legal team to be the 1st to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court by filing an original suit challenging the notification extending the BSF jurisdiction. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 11, 2021

"The fight to retain the principles embodied in the constitution i.e. to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun … Notice issued to the centre to respond", he added.

Earlier questioning the Centre's move, Sidhu had said that the Central government is weakening the country’s federal structure by creating a "state within a state". In October, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi too had condemned the move and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to roll back the decision.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in October had extended the jurisdiction of the BSF to 50 kilometres from 15 kilometres in three border states of Punjab, Assam and West Bengal. The move stored controversy as several opposition rules opposed the move. As per the new rule, BSF officials can now search, seize and arrest, at par with their police counterparts, 50 km into these three states.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan